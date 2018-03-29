New extended support in N.W.T. for foster care age-outs sees uptake

The latest report on child and family services in the Northwest Territories is providing a glimpse at how recent legislative changes are helping young people transition out of the foster care system.

According to the annual report of the Director of Child and Family Services, 17 young adults entered into what are called extended support services agreements in 2016-17, the first year they were available.

The voluntary agreements give young adults aged 19 to 23 continued support after they leave foster care, by helping them access things like education, housing, or other services they need to become independent adults.

The agreements were added to the territory's Child and Family Services Act in 2016, and are open to young adults who are in the permanent care and custody of the director when they turn 19 — the age at which they are no longer eligible to remain in foster care.

Young adults who are in the permanent custody of the director may be living in foster homes or group homes.

'Extended arm of support'

"I was really pleased to see that the uptake was there," said Bethan Williams-Simpson, manager of child and family services in the Department of Health and Social Services.

"It really provides them with that extended arm of support and guidance, like any parent would do with their children at that age," she said. "I think we're going to see a lot more successful youth coming into adulthood and just having that little bit of extra support that they would require."

The agreements are flexible and tailored to each individual.

If someone wanted to go to university, for example, they could apply for student financial assistance and the government could supplement anything else they need, such as a laptop or bus passes.

Under an extended support services agreement, a foster family could also choose to continue housing or supporting a young person who they fostered before they reached the age of majority, said Williams-Simpson.

Youth not prepared

Chelsea Thacker, executive director of the Rainbow Coalition of Yellowknife, said her organization works with a number of youth who are on the cusp of turning 19 and considering whether to opt into one of these agreements.

She said the agreements are positive things for young people.

"Unfortunately, we're not seeing enough youth in the community who are prepared to function on their own without more of a support network behind them," said Thacker. She said they often haven't developed budgeting skills or learned how to manage an apartment or healthy relationships.

​'Employ different strategies'

Iris Notley is the executive director of SideDoor Youth Ministries in Yellowknife, which founded Hope's Haven in 2015 as a way to close the gap in services for youth who are transitioning out of foster care.

Iris Notley is executive director of the SideDoor youth resource centre in Yellowknife. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

Hope's Haven provides a transitional housing program and teaches life skills to young people.

Notley said extending services beyond the age of 19 is good, but she's skeptical it can guarantee youth get the help they need transitioning out of care.

"Just because you extend the agreement to 23, doesn't mean that they're going to get extensive support," said Notley. "We have to employ different strategies."

She said organizations should work together on the issue of youth aging out of foster care without proper support.

She added youth could benefit from having more "wrap-around supports" rather than "piecemeal supports."

Thacker agrees.

"I think we need to work on that transitional piece," she said, adding organizations often operate in "silos."

That's the time when "they need to be learning those important skills," she said.