Speed skaters from across the Northwest Territories met in Yellowknife for the territorial championships.

With more than 100 races held on the track at the Multiplex Arena, skaters were on the ice all weekend.

Scroll below to see photos from the ice.

Skaters are ready for the starter gun to go off. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Rhys Dowdswell hasn't won any races, but says he's competing to 'have fun and make some new friends.' (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Skaters make their final stretches before taking to the starting line. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Denita Lennie, 8, from Inuvik, N.W.T., says she's having fun at her first territorial speedskating tournament. (Alex Brockman/CBC)