Speed skaters from across the Northwest Territories met in Yellowknife for the territorial championships. 

With more than 100 races held on the track at the Multiplex Arena, skaters were on the ice all weekend. 

Scroll below to see photos from the ice. 

North-Speedskating-March-12-2017

Skaters are ready for the starter gun to go off. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

North-Speedskating-Rhys-Dowdswell

Rhys Dowdswell hasn't won any races, but says he's competing to 'have fun and make some new friends.' (Alex Brockman/CBC)

North-Speedskating-March-12-2017

Skaters make their final stretches before taking to the starting line. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

North-Speedskating-Denita-Lennie-March-12-2017

Denita Lennie, 8, from Inuvik, N.W.T., says she's having fun at her first territorial speedskating tournament. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

North-Speedskating-March-12-2017

Four skaters, three from Team Inuvik, line up for a preliminary race. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

 