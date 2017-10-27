After making Yellowknife his home for many years, Monfwi MLA and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Jackson Lafferty is moving to the riding he represents.

The Monfwi riding is home to four traditional Dene communities — Behchoko, Gameti, Wekweeti and Whati.

Until he moved last month, Lafferty was one of five MLAs who do not live in the ridings they represent.

Lafferty's move was made public last month when he released a statutory declaration each MLA swears attesting to where they live.

The move back brings a small increase to the allowance and expenses he's entitled to, on top of the $150,000 he makes as Speaker.

Lafferty now gets an additional $7,484 on top of the $7,484 he already collected each year while living in Yellowknife.

The controversial allowance — to cover incidental MLA expenses not covered by other allowances — is not taxable and MLAs are not required to provide any receipts to collect it. It is simply included in their bi-weekly pay.

Lafferty's northern allowance will also increase from the $3,450 he collected while living in Yellowknife, to $6,222.

Like all MLAs who don't live in Yellowknife, Lafferty is now entitled to up to $30,000 a year for accommodation in Yellowknife. But in an email to CBC News, Lafferty said he is not collecting it, at least for now, because he still stays at the home he owns in Yellowknife when he's in the city.

The only MLAs left who don't call their ridings home are Tom Beaulieu, Kieron Testart, Herb Nakimayak and Robert C. McLeod.

Place of residence can be a thorny topic for MLAs.

Residency became an issue in 2007 when the Legislative Assembly found that Tu Nedhe MLA Bobby Villeneuve was living in Yellowknife for almost three years while claiming to live in Fort Resolution.

The legislature ordered him to repay $85,000 he collected in expenses during that period.