The Northwest Territories SPCA is making changes to improve safety at its Yellowknife shelter.

The move comes after a staff member was mauled by a dog in June. She had to be rescued by a construction worker who happened to be on his way to work when he heard the woman screaming for help. She is still recovering from the attack.

"It was an unfortunate accident," says NWT SPCA president Nicole Spencer.

"We've learned from it big time, and our priority is to make sure that all staff members and volunteers are well aware of how to properly take dogs out and who to take and maybe just [make] better decisions about how to do things properly in the safest way."

Nicole Spencer, NWT SPCA president, said the new training will be mandatory for all staff and volunteers. (CBC)

The organization previously provided verbal training to staff, but now it will have policies, safety procedures and other protocols written down in a handbook. Staff members and volunteers will need to fully understand and sign off on them before being able to work.

"[It's] more of a formalized, standardized policy," Spencer said. "Staff members will have to regularly update their training and new staff will have to have some training sessions first."

The SPCA does offer training sessions, but Spencer said formal training will now be mandatory for new staff members before they can handle any animals.

Spencer said they're also considering colour coding dogs green, amber, or red.

"New staff members would be able to handle green dogs," she said.

Amber dogs would need more care and would be handled by staff with a higher level of training, while dogs designated with red — considered "more difficult" — would be handled by senior staff members.

A supervisor will conduct reviews of new staff members to assess if they can handle the dogs considered more difficult or in need of more care.

The SPCA's board of governors will discuss the policy changes later this month.