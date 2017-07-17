The N.W.T. girls soccer team started tournament play with a 6-1 win over team Alberta at the North American Indigenous Games in Toronto on Monday.

Valadee Lockhart, 14, from Lutsel K'e, N.W.T., scored three goals. The striker said a hat trick in her first game wasn't at all what she expected.

Team Yukon's Naoise Dempsey with his silver medal in the boys U14 2-kilometre cross country race, as well as an impressive collections of pins. (Team Yukon NAIG 2017)

"I thought I was going to be benched and not doing much, cause it's my first time going to NAIG," Lockhart said. "I think it's going to be a really great tournament. I think we're going to make it to the final."

Monday was the first full day of competition, and the North was well represented.

Yukon's Naoise Dempsey took silver in the boys U14 2-kilometre cross country race.

Seven of eight Nunavut U19 girls and U16 boys badminton players moved on to quarter finals.