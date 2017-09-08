RCMP in the N.W.T. have arrested a young person in connection with alleged threats to schools in Hay River, Fort Resolution and Fort Smith made on social media.

Police in Fort Resolution, N.W.T. were alerted to the perceived threat on Sept. 5, which involved schools in the area.

After making contact with the school systems in the communities to advise of the alleged threat, police say they increased their presence around the schools, and on Sept. 7, arrested a young person in Fort Resolution.

The investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are reminding parents to keep tabs on their children's online activity, and talk with them about the seriousness of making comments that could be perceived as a threat.