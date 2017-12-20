The number of vehicles reported to have gone through the ice around Yellowknife continues to rise.
In a Facebook post asking for "caution on the ice," the N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources said its spill response team has responded to three vehicles which have gone through ice so far this year.
This winter several people have plunged through ice in the Yellowknife area, on foot or on snowmobiles.
According to data published on the City of Yellowknife ice measurement and safety website, ice in many Yellowknife area lakes and bodies of water meets or exceeds minimum thicknesses.
But Yellowknife Coun. Julian Morse says the ice is not consistent. He tweeted a map showing areas in Yellowknife Bay reported to be thin.
"I was just sharing the map so people would have an idea of spots where people have actually gone through, and areas they should be avoiding until it gets a bit colder and the ice gets a bit more consistent," he said.
Once ice hits six inches it's generally considered safe, but within limits.
"The six inches [minimum] is only for walking and snowmobiling," said Dennis Marchiori, Yellowknife director of public safety.
"We do not do measurements for people to drive on the lakes or use heavy equipment."
Marchiori recommends people keep an eye on the city website for updates on dangerous ice conditions.
