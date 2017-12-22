Projections from the N.W.T. Bureau of Statistics for the territory's population in 2035 have smaller communities getting smaller, and the general population getting older.

Overall, the territory's population is estimated to increase to 46,026 by 2035, compared to 44,469 in 2016, but most of this growth will be seen in Yellowknife and other large communities, such as Fort Simpson, Fort Smith, and Hay River. However, Inuvik is expected to see a slight drop in population by 2035.

In the 12 months ending October 1, 2017, the N.W.T. Bureau of Statistics estimates the territory had a 0.7 percent increase in population. Over the course of the year, more people moved out of the territory than moved in. Over the next 18 years the number of residents over the age of 60 in the territory is expected to grow by 80.7 percent. While the number of children under 15 will decrease.

Michael Miltenberger, the territory's former finance minister, says the N.W.T.'s aging population will be a challenge. (Handout)

"The size of the population of people that are actually in the workforce is shrinking," said Michael Miltenberger, former N.W.T. finance minister.

And as the elderly population grows, so too will costly support.

"The last 10 years or so of the elder's life is the most expensive. It's a challenge."

He said people are more likely to move from the smaller communities to the larger ones because they may want better education for their children, more job opportunities, or more health services.

Though larger communities will tend to get bigger and smaller communities will tend to get smaller, there are a few exceptions. Behchoko is projected to have a lower population, while Jean Marie River is expected to grow slightly by 2035.

"[The movement] makes the cost of services higher; it creates problems in the communities where there's out-immigration," said Miltenberger.

Miltenberger said the government needs to create the conditions for more economic growth to help with the changing population. He suggested switching to renewable energy to lower the cost of living in smaller communities and settling land claims to bring money into the territory.

The projections also indicate the Indigenous population will increase by less than one per cent, whereas the non-Indigenous population will increase by over six per cent, giving a 2.8 per cent increase in the percentage of non-Indigenous to Indigenous people in the N.W.T. by 2035, compared to 2016.

Women are projected to outnumber men in 2035, something which has never happened before in the territory according to information from Statistics Canada.