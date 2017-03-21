The MP for the Northwest Territories is calling on the federal government to develop a national Hepatitis C education strategy.

Michael McLeod used his member's statement in the House of Commons on Monday to push for a voluntary testing regime for everyone born from 1945 through 1965.

"Many patients do not experience any symptoms until their liver is so damaged they experience cirrhosis, liver cancer or liver failure," said McLeod.

"If caught early, there are much better outcomes for patients. If we work together we can limit the impact of this virus and protect the health for all Canadians."

McLeod told CBC News that he's heard concerns from several constituents about Hepatitis C, a virus that can be spread through sharing needles, sexual intercourse, blood transfusions and even sharing personal items like razors or toothbrushes.

Fifth highest in Canada

McLeod said the Northwest Territories has one of the highest rates of Hepatitis C infection in the country.

According to the most recent data from Health Canada, the N.W.T. had a rate of 39.9 cases per 100,000 in 2013, the fifth highest rate in the country.

McLeod said he's spoken to Health Minister Jane Philpott about starting a public education campaign encouraging people to get tested for the disease.

"I plan to have further discussions with the department and minister," he said.

"This is an issue that's curable. There are new medications that have come out. So it's something that can be handled relatively easy in today's environment, and I'm going to stay on this issue and continue to push the fact that we need a strategy."