Regardless of the outcome of a mid-term performance review in the N.W.T. legislative assembly, the territory will not be seeing an immediate cabinet shuffle, as ministers unanimously stated they would not step down, even if they were to lose a confidence vote from regular MLAs.

The review — the first in 20 years — marks the halfway point in the 18th Assembly. Cabinet members began the day by giving short statements about the achievements in their respective departments before taking questions from regular MLAs. A non-binding confidence vote is expected this afternoon.

As questions began, Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson asked each minister if they would resign if they received a vote of non-confidence or force the House to vote to remove them from the executive council. One by one, each minister said that they would not resign.

"The only way to remove somebody from executive council is for an open, public vote in this assembly," said Health Minister Glen Abernethy. "So, given the protocols that exist, the protocols that have been agreed to in this assembly, I wouldn't resign."

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Caroline Cochrane said that she would take a non-confidence vote personally, and that it would be "hurtful."

"In all honesty, I believe I worked hard over the two years," she said. "I believe I have a lot of work to do... so no. I have to say that if I do get a vote of non-confidence that I would want to see who actually believes that I need to step down."

The confidence vote will be held by secret ballot, while any attempt by regular MLAs to force a minister to be removed from cabinet will be conducted by an open vote. An additional process will then be triggered to select their replacement.

Questions to ministers are expected to continue throughout the afternoon, with the results of the confidence vote expected to be announced by the end of the day Thursday.