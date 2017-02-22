Joe Black, 65, of Behchoko, N.W.T., was taken to hospital in Yellowknife by air Wednesday after a helicopter spotted him near Murdock Lake.

A search for him began earlier this week after he became separated from his hunting companions and was caught in a snowstorm shortly after noon Monday.

"My dad's a survivor," Black's son, Chris Black, told CBC News. "I had a positive feeling. I knew he was going to pull through.

"He always told us about staying by the Ski-Doo. Never leave the Ski-Doo."

Joe Black spent 30 years as a Canadian Ranger and has survival skills for life on the land, Chris Black said.

He'd marked his trail with ribbon and built a shelter before rescuers found him Wednesday.

"He's a spiritual guy. He's always carrying a rosary. I knew he'd be OK," Chris Black said.

Murdock Lake lies east of MacKay Lake on the Gahcho Kue ice road, about 150 kilometres northeast of Yellowknife.

Community resources and private organizations were assisting RCMP in the search, with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre deploying a RCAF C-130 Hercules aircraft.