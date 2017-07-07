The University of Alberta is partnering with the Tetlit Gwich'in of Fort McPherson to create a new land-based learning bush camp.

$100,000 in funding over three years has been granted by the university through the Kule Institute for Advanced Study to bring the long-held dream of a community land camp to life.

In the past few days, a team of researchers from the University of Alberta, led by Elaine Alexie, who is from Fort McPherson, have been holding meetings in the community to talk to people about the bush camp.

"Over the course of the year, I've had many conversations with folks from the community. And they've expressed a need for building this type of program. We didn't just come up with this idea," said Alexie.

The three-year project started back in April when Alexie reached out to Tetlit Gwich'in Chief Wanda Pascal, who was eager to help.

"We were talking about getting in on the land camp for years. And we thought maybe this is a good opportunity for the community to have a land based research camp," said Chief Pascal.

The research team is helping to develop the bush camp alongside elders. With decolonial studies and pedogogy in mind, its curriculum aims to blend critical Indigenous scholarship and Gwich'in history and governance.

"The goal is to develop these land-based resources and using elders in transmitting knowledge," said Alexie.

Those involved in the project hope it will become a model for other communities to follow. They will document its progress each step of the way and develop a related book. They also plan to support Gwich'in youth to create a podcast, a magazine and produce videos about their experience in the program.

The university plans to hold a land-based learning conference in the future to bring people and schools from many regions together to continue knowledge sharing around land-based learning.

The first two years of the project will be devoted to consultation and curriculum development while working closely with the community and its elders.

A pilot version of the bush camp will begin in the third year.