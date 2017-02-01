Residents in the Northwest Territories can now access group counselling sessions over the phone.

Starting this week, anyone who's struggling with, or wants support for depression, grief, addiction, and substance abuse can register for these sessions.

"It is something new. It is something different," says Patricia Kyle, assistant deputy minister for Families and Communities with the Department of Health and Social Services.

Registration is available via the N.W.T. Helpline number, or now on the N.W.T. Helpline's Facebook page — a new service created this month, where people can register through private messaging.

"It's just another service and option available in addition to our current services," says Kyle.

There are two types of group sessions to choose from.

The first is on Monday nights, single sessions typically with a different topic each week. This is an open group, so as many as 20 people or more can be in one call.

The second kind of session is a more "intimate, peer group" of around six to eight people with similar issues. These will be two to three sessions.

Registration and sessions are all anonymous and confidential.

The next session is on Monday, Feb. 6, and the topic will be addiction recovery.

Kyle says in August, the department will evaluate the program and adapt it to participants' recommendations gathered from anonymous surveys.

You can contact the N.W.T. Helpline 24 hours a day, seven days a week, toll-free at 1-800-661-0844.