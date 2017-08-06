Canada Post is celebrating the official bird of the Northwest Territories on a stamp.
It's the second release in Canada Post's three-year Birds of Canada series.
The five-stamp issue features provincial and territorial birds from across the country.
Gyrfalcons are the largest falcons in the world, and a fierce predator who typically breeds in the Arctic.
"When hunting, the gyrfalcon approaches its prey at breathtaking speeds, hugging ground contours until it strikes," said a news release from Canada Post.
The gyrfalcon, or Falco rusticolus, varies in colouring, from pure white in the high Arctic, to dark grey-brown with white streaks.
The stamps are available in booklets of 10.
Joining the N.W.T.'s gyrfalcon is:
- Blue Jay (Prince Edward Island)
- Common loon (Ontario)
- Great gray owl (Manitoba)
- Osprey (Nova Scotia)