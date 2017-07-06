After several warnings, the Gwich'in Tribal Council is evicting the Government of the Northwest Territories from a patch of land on the Dempster Highway after the territorial government failed to clean up after itself.

The N.W.T. Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) leased a plot of land between Fort McPherson and Tsiigehtchic from the Gwich'in and erected a fire lookout tower. The land is part of the First Nation's land claim agreement.

An inspector with a separate N.W.T. department, the Department of Lands, went out to the site in June 2016 and discovered that ENR had degraded and rutted the area around the tower with a backhoe, the use of which was against the lease agreement. The inspector's report was sent to both the Gwich'in Tribal Council and ENR.

Under the lease, if ENR is told its breached the agreement, it has seven days to "remedy the breach" or the lease can be terminated.

Debris left at the site on the Dempster Highway. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources, which was leasing the site from the Gwich'in, has been evicted after it failed to remediate the area. (N.W.T. Department of Lands)

In September, the Gwich'in Tribal Council wrote a letter to ENR, demanding it clean up the site. A month later, ENR put together a remediation plan and said it was going to clean up the site at the end of October.

That never happened.

Too little, too late

In a letter addressed to the Gwich'in Tribal Council on November 1, 2016, Jay Macdonald, a facilities manager for ENR's forest management division, said the department had hired a contractor to do the clean-up and "although many attempts were made to engage the contractor to complete this project, the contractor was unable to do so."

According to the letter, the department didn't want to do any clean-up work during the winter, as some of the debris was frozen into the ground and removing it would do even more damage.

Over the next eight months, both the Gwich'in Tribal Council and the territory's Department of Lands sent several letters and site reports to ENR, demanding the area be remediated.

Then, two weeks ago, the department put together another remediation plan, promising to clean up the site from July 6 to 8.

Debris left at the site of the N.W.T. government's fire lookout tower. (N.W.T. Department of Lands)

But for the Gwich'in, it was too little, too late. The tribal council informed ENR that it is no longer authorized to occupy the area.

"The breach has not been remedied despite ample opportunity to do so. This continued breach is unacceptable," Carolyn Lennie, the chief operating officer for the Gwich'in Tribal Council, wrote in a letter to ENR.

Under its lease agreement, the territorial government is still on the hook financially for clean up work, plus a 15 per cent administration fee, payable to the Gwich'in Tribal Council.

No one from the Gwich'in Tribal Council was immediately available to comment. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources is expected to comment on the case later this week.