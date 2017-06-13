A Behchoko community organization is challenging the territorial government over the way it handled the contract for the A New Day men's violence reduction program.

Joe Pintarics, executive director of the the Tlicho Leagia Ts'iili Ko Rae-Edzo Friendship Centre, said his organization would have bid on the initial contract, had it been proposed under the terms eventually given to the John Howard Society.

"We are filing this complaint because this contract offer was ... sole-sourced under terms radically different from those offered under the initial RFP [request for proposals]," stated Joe Pintarics, the Behchoko friendship centre's executive director, in a formal vendor complaint.

"We believe it is unfair to offer a contract option of only nine months in a public RFP, but then sole-source the same program offering for a full four years."

The friendship centre vendor complaint is dated June 5, and was filed with the government of the Northwest Territories Public Works Department. Its primary complaint centres on how the contract was awarded after the original request for proposals did not receive any bidders, despite an extension, this April.

After receiving no bidders, and with the program's contract set to expire at the end of this month, the department of justice approached undisclosed non governmental organizations to take over the contract, without issuing a new request for proposals.

After private negotiations, the government awarded the John Howard Society in Yellowknife a contract different from that initially proposed. The original contract was for nine months, but the John Howard Society was awarded a four year contract worth close to $600,000.

Not impressed with semantics

Justice Minister Louis Sebert told CBC on June 1 there was wording in the original RFP indicating the contract could be extended.

For Pintarics, that wording doesn't matter.

"When an RFP is advertised for nine months, the successful proponent gets nine months," he told CBC.

"Yes it may be extended and maybe all kinds of stuff may happen with it after the fact, but the contract per se that was put out for public tender was for a period of nine months. Period. The minister can fudge this all he wants, but fudge cake is fudge cake."

Pintarics believes the John Howard Society does not have the capacity to run the healing program. They currently have one full-time employee, though they plan to hire more staff to run A New Day.

Pintarics said it was a mistake to go with the John Howard Society.

"There's no attempt to give it to an organization that has the capacity for any kind of clinical depth to make this work, and the only thing we can conclude from this is they don't want it to work," he said.

Pintarics is hoping the department's decision to sole source the contract will be repealed, and the RFP will be re-opened for all interested parties.

The government has confirmed receipt of the letter, but has deferred comment for now.