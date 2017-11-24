The Government of the Northwest Territories released its proposed plan for the control and distribution of legal cannabis in the N.W.T. on Friday. The plan will form the basis of legislation to be introduced to the Legislative Assembly for debate during the February sitting.

The territorial government must have legislation in place to match the federal government's plan to make legal cannabis the law of the land come July.

According to the information released Friday:

The proposed minimum age for the possession and consumption of marijuana in the N.W.T. will be 19.

Personal possession will be set at 30 grams "of dried cannabis or its equivalent in a public place."

Adults will be allowed to grow four plants per household.

Adults will be allowed to smoke at home, while public smoking will be prohibited in certain areas to protect others against second-hand smoke.

The N.W.T Liquor Commission will control the importation and distribution of cannabis, whether through retail outlets or by mail order service run by the liquor commission.

Communities will be able to "hold a plebiscite to prohibit cannabis, similar to the options currently available to restrict alcohol."

New sanctions for drug-impaired driving will be established, and the government will consult with the Workers' Safety and Compensation Commission to address workplace impairment issues.

The proposed Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Smoking Control Act will be introduced in the next sitting of the Legislative Assembly. This could see the legislation approved and made law by June 2018.