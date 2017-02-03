The Union of Northern Workers is organizing a march Saturday in Fort Smith, N.W.T., to protest proposed cuts in the new draft territorial budget.

The union released a statement on Thursday expressing its dismay over potential government job cuts.

"Our members are scared," wrote Gayla Thunstrom, the union's first vice-president, in the statement.

"They want to live and contribute meaningfully in the North, and they are being treated like they are disposable."

Students and teachers from Aurora College are also expected to join the march. The government wants to cut funding to Aurora College by $1.9 million, and part of that is the winding down of programs to develop locally-educated teachers and social workers.

The Bachelor of Education and the Social Work diploma programs are no longer accepting new students. The current first-year students will be the last class to graduate.

The march is set to begin at the post office at 1 p.m. and proceed downtown.