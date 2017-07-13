Wednesday was a historic day for the Northwest Territories at Les Jeux de la Francophonie Canadienne — otherwise known as the Francophone Games — when Yellowknife's Emmanuel Sumagaysay won the territory's first-ever gold medal at the competition.

The most amazing part? He forgot to train.

"I'm a really lazy person," Sumagaysay said, following his win in the 16-and-under 100 metre dash. "I said I would train, but that didn't happen, and when the tournament came by I was like, 'oh, I'm not ready.' And I just ran."

The games are held every three years to celebrate Francophone youth, with this year's iteration taking place in Dieppe, New Brunswick. The event combines a traditional multisport competition with arts and leadership events.

Despite his lack of preparation, Sumagaysay understood the gravity of his accomplishment, finding out after his race that he was the first ever in the territory to win a gold medal.

Sumagaysay's run also beat his personal best time, winning the race in 12.04 seconds.

"I felt speechless at the time," he said. "I'm really happy about being the first one."