The federal government will provide part of the funding for 11 more infrastructure projects in N.W.T. communities, including recreation centre upgrades in Fort Smith and Fort Simpson, ministers announced Friday in Fort Smith.
Projects also include arena upgrades in Lutselk'e, Fort Good Hope and Fort McPherson and construction of a baseball field in Tulita.
The total federal commitment for the projects is $8,569,000, with $6,625,500 coming from the Small Communities Fund and $1,943,500 from the federal Gas Tax Fund. Community governments will fund the remaining $7,297,334 for the projects.
The projects and their funding:
- Fort Simpson: Recreation centre upgrades — $383,167 (community) $1,149,500 (federal)
- Yellowknives Dene First Nation: Fire hall expansion — $1,375,000 (community) $125,000 (federal)
- Lutsel K'e Dene First Nation: Arena upgrade — $58,000 (community) $172,000 (federal)
- Enterprise: New community office — $1,425,000 (community) $125,000 (federal)
- Ka'a'gee Tu First Nation (Kakisa): Sewage vacuum truck purchase — $45,000 (community) $125,000 (federal)
- Jean Marie River First Nation: Water reservoir upgrade — $42,000 (community) $125,000 (federal)
- Tulita: Baseball field construction — $102,000 (community) $306,000 (federal)
- K'asho Got'ine Charter Community (Fort Good Hope): Arena upgrade — $197,667 (community) $593,000 (federal)
- Deline Got'ine Government: Community roads upgrade — $130,000 (community) $388,000 (federal)
- Fort Smith: Recreation and community centre renovations — $1,021,000 (community) $2,479,000 (federal)
- Fort McPherson: Arena upgrade and community hall replacement — $2,518,500 (community) $2,981,500 (federal)
