Young children across the N.W.T. are lagging behind the rest of Canada in their development. Outside of Yellowknife, the contrast is even starker.

The "Early Development Instrument" developed at McMaster University measured kids across five key areas like emotional maturity, language and cognitive development, and communication skills.

In small communities, over 65 per cent of kids were behind in at least one of those areas last year.

That's more than twice as many lagging kids as in Yellowknife, where 32.5 per cent of kids were behind.

Both were well above the national average of about 25 percent, and saw significant increases since 2012 when they were first measured.

Health and Social Services minister Glen Abernethy told the standing committee on social development Monday that gathering this kind of data is helping the territory meet its goals.

'Trying to keep on top of the data'

The committee was talking about its Early Childhood Development Action Plan, which is currently getting a revamp to set up for the next three years. The plan was first released in 2014.

"We are trying to keep on top of the data to make sure that we have some continual information going forward," Abernethy said.

"This plan, if approved, we will assess it ongoing in each of the areas to make sure we're making progress."

Chief Public Health Officer Andre Corriveau says two-thirds of the developmental problems could be prevented by helping kids sooner.

"The school system can compensate, to a point, when they arrive there, but we should find out about these deficits earlier and intervene at that point," he told the committee.

The plan calls for, among its 19 "areas for action," improving access to early childhood programs across the territory, and making sure those services are culturally relevant.