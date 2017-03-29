Failing to stop for school bus in the Northwest Territories could now land you with a $402 ticket, up from $115.
Effective April 1, the territory's Department of Transportation is hiking 229 driving-related fines.
The increases include:
- Failing to wear a seatbelt: increased to $172 from $115
- Running a red light: to $172 from $86
- Driving a car without registration: to $230 from $115
- Failing to register a vehicle brought into the territory: to $115 from $29
- Driving at night without lights: to $115 from $58.
- Careless driving: to $332 from $115
"Simply put, we're looking to make the roads safer for motorists, pedestrians and other users of the highway system," said Greg Hanna, the department's communications co-ordinator.
"As these fines are increased, we're going to be conducting public awareness advertising during 2017 to educate the public and hopefully to reduce the number of incidents that happen on public roads and highways."
He says the fines aren't increasing because of an upswing in accidents. Rather the increase follows a routine review, he says.
