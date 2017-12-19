Donations have been pouring in for a family in Ndilo, N.W.T., after their house burned down two weeks ago.

The Lafferty family lost everything in the fire that destroyed their home in the early hours of Dec. 6. Now the seven children are staying with different family members.

Residents of Ndilo and Yellowknife have so far donated at least five bags of clothes and houseware, along with gift cards to local stores.

The family had been mourning the death of their father less than two weeks prior to the fire.

"I don't think they're feeling good," said Michael Lafferty, the children's uncle.

"I think they're mostly lost in the world. It seems like everything's taken away from them right now. It's hard for me to explain how they're feeling, but I can see that it's really bothering them. They've got nothing."

Lafferty says the kids still need shoes, jackets, household items, blankets and towels.

Yellowknive's Dene Community Wellness is collecting donations for the family. Over two days, they raised $200 to buy the family groceries.

Several community members have left donations at Lafferty's and his sister's homes, including a family who's own home in Yellowknife had caught fire the same week as the family in Ndilo.

Lafferty hopes more donations arrive to help his nieces and nephews — all between the ages of 10 and 21 — get back on their feet.

"I'm hoping more people will help them [his nieces and nephews] out," he said. "Right now it's Christmas and it's hard, even for myself I'm struggling but I'm still doing whatever I can for them."