The MLA for Frame Lake says there's a need for a law to allow for cremations in the Northwest Territories and wants to know what the hold-up is in getting the legislation introduced.

Kevin O'Reilly says the territory's only funeral home, which is in his riding, wants to provide the service locally but faces a roadblock because of the lack of legislation.

N.W.T. and Nunavut are the only places in Canada that don't have legislation regulating cremation services. Choosing cremation means added costs in the Northwest Territories because the cremation has to be done in another jurisdiction.

O'Reilly says cremation is regulated across the country by community affairs departments but he says there doesn't seem to be interest at the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs in getting legislation drafted.

"I was told by the minister that development of this legislation is not on the priority list for the department, primarily due to other pressing needs," he told the legislative assembly on Thursday.

"It's not clear what these other pressing legislative changes are and how regulation of cremation will fit in or not."

Plenty of model laws

He questioned why the process seems stalled, given that there are a multitude of cremation laws across the country to use as templates that can be shaped to meet N.W.T.'s needs.

"I have to question this government's ability to move legislation forward. After all, we are supposed to be a legislative assembly," he said.

"Here's an opportunity for local economic expansion, an improvement of services and reduction of costs for our residents."

MACA Minister Caroline Cochrane said she'd like putting forward legislation on cremation to be easy but "the bigger thing that I worry about is stakeholder engagement," she said.

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Caroline Cochrane said the cremation issue will be added to a list of topics the department is consulting with people on for priorities. (CBC)

"The cremation might impact some of these businesses. It may impact some of the residents. It may impact seniors. We would have to consult with them. In all honesty, I do fear a little bit of what is called NIMBY, which is 'not in my backyard.'"

Cochrane told the legislative assembly her department plans to consult with "stakeholders" in the spring and "we have added the cremation issue to our list of topics that we'll be working with stakeholders to define what the priorities should be and what order of legislation we should be working on."