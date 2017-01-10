N.W.T.'s chief coroner is calling for a full review of the way Stanton Territorial Hospital handled the care of a Yellowknife woman who died from a blood clot following a long flight.

Lori Peddle, 42, died on Nov. 15, 2015 while admitted at the hospital. A coroner's report released last week says Peddle most likely died of bilateral pulmonary emboli — blood clots in her lungs — due to deep vein thrombosis.

N.W.T. Chief Coroner Cathy Menard is recommending Stanton Territorial Hospital conduct a full internal review of its policies, protocols and procedures in relation to the care it gave Lori Peddle, given her risk factors for DVT. (CBC)

According to the coroner's report, Peddle went to Stanton Hospital on the day before her death complaining of shortness of breath. She had just returned from a trip to Las Vegas and apparently she had trouble breathing during her trip home as well.

Hospital tests showed the amount of oxygen in Peddle's blood was too low. She was admitted and given oxygen and steroids.

However, she died in the early morning of Nov. 15, 2015.

An autopsy on Peddle's body revealed blood clots blocking the arteries of both lungs. More clots were found in her right leg, which were the origin of the clots that travelled to her lungs.

The coroner's report states significant contributing factors to her cause of death included "a long period of immobility (plane flights) and obesity."

In her report, Chief Coroner Cathy Menard recommends that "a full internal review on Stanton Territorial Hospital policy, protocols, procedures be completed on the patient care given to Mrs. Lori Peddle" given her risk factors of a recent lengthy plane trip and shortness of breath.

The N.W.T. Department of Health has yet to comment on if or when a review will be taking place.