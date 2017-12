Mervin Gruben was once again elected mayor of Tuktoyaktuk Monday. He won 110 votes against three challengers, including incumbent Darrel Nasogaluak, who announced last week he didn't want any votes.

"I missed the withdrawal date, but I've let the community know that I've withdrawn," Nasogaluak explained last week.

Despite this, the former mayor received 43 votes.

Gruben served as Tuktoyaktuk's mayor for six years before Nasogaluak.

Nine N.W.T. communities held elections on Monday, including Aklavik, where voters booted incumbent Charles Furlong in favour of Andrew Charlie.

There are also several automatic recounts in the works, triggered when two or more candidates are separated by four or fewer votes.

Community governance advisor Wanda J. Norwegian with the Department of Municipal and Community Affairs provided a full list of the results on Tuesday:

Aklavik

Number of eligible voters: 418

Number voted: 268

Voter turnout: 64%

Mayor

Andrew Charlie 175 (elected)

Charles Furlong 89

Councillor (4)

Dave McLeod 212 (elected)

Greg Wilson 211 (elected)

Edwin Greenland 168 (elected)

William (Bill) Storr 163 (elected)

Billie Archie 161 (automatic recount)

Enterprise

Number of eligible voters: 75

Number voted: 38

Voter turnout: 51%

Mayor

Winnifred Cadieux 17 (elected)

Craig McMaster 12

Joe Lalonde 9

Councillor (5)

Richard Chaal Cadieux (acclaimed)

Joe Lalonde (acclaimed)

Three vacant seats remain

Fort Liard

Number of eligible voters: 319

Number voted: 127

Voter turnout: 39.8%

Mayor

Genevieve McLeod 54 (elected)

Steven Steeve 41

Mike Gonet 32

Councillor (6)

Herbert Berreault (acclaimed)

Julie Capot-Blanc (acclaimed)

Mike Gonet (acclaimed)

Cathy Kotchea (acclaimed)

Irene McLeod (acclaimed)

Morris McLeod (acclaimed)

Fort Resolution

Number of eligible voters: (not provided)

Number voted: (not provided)

Voter turnout: (not provided)

Mayor

Louis Balsillie 98 (elected)

Gary Baily 60

Elizabeth Ann McKay 27

Patrick Simon 24

Councillor (3)

Frank Fabian 103 (elected)

Greg Villenueve Sr. 93 (elected)

Patrick Simon 74 (elected)

Tommy Unka 72 (automatic recount)

Dave Pierrot 68

Elizabeth Ann McKay 53

Wilfred Simon 48

Robert Sayine Sr. 34

Paulatuk

Number of eligible voters: 220

Number voted: 77

Voter turnout: 35%

Councillor (4)

Albert Ruben 46 (elected)

Jason Reidford 43 (elected)

Gilbert Thrasher Sr. 40 (elected)

Tony Green 31 (elected)

Jermaine Green 30 (automatic recount)

Nelson Ruben 30

Eileen Ruben 26

Sachs Harbour

Number of eligible voters: 78

Number voted: 48

Voter turnout: 62.5%

Mayor

Betty Haogak 26 (elected)

Manny Kudlak 14

Earl Esau 8

Councillor (5)

Norman Anikina (acclaimed)

Sharon Green (acclaimed)

Donna Keogak (acclaimed)

Angela Keogak (acclaimed)

one seat remains vacant

Tuktoyaktuk

Number of eligible voters: (not provided)

Number voted: (not provided)

Voter turnout: (not provided)

Mayor

Merven Gruben 110 (elected)

John Steen Jr. 92

Calvin Pokiak 65

Darrel Nasogaluak 43

Councillor (5)

Noella Cockney 187 (elected)

Erwin Elias 172 (elected)

Jocelyn Noksana 146 (elected)

Joe Nasogaluak 92 (elected)

Deborah Raddi 78 (elected)

Edith Lugt 63

Stanley Felix 63

Ernest Pokiak 63

Tulita

Number of eligible voters: 290

Number voted: 195

Voter turnout: 67%

Mayor

Rocky Norwegian 66 (elected)

Edward MacCauley 46

Danny Yakeleya 34

Wilfred Lennie Sr. 21

Councillor (8)

Terrence Kunkel 104 (elected)

Shelly Widow 101 (elected)

Douglas Yallee 101 (elected)

Sally Ann Horassi 100 (elected)

Janet Bayha-MacCauley 96 (elected)

Roderick Clement 95 (elected)

Bill Chapple 92 (elected)

Dyanne Doctor 91 (elected)

Wilfred Lennie Sr. 90 (automatic recount)

Henry Doctor 89

Danny Yakeleya 56

Ulukhaktok

Number of eligible voters: (not provided)

Number voted: (not provided)

Voter turnout: (not provided)

Councillor (4)