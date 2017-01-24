N.W.T. cabinet members are coming under fire from some regular MLAs for attending a Vancouver mineral exploration en masse — at a time when the government says it's short on cash.

All seven cabinet ministers began travelling to and attending AME Round Up 2017, hosted by the Association for Mineral Exploration, on Monday, up from three ministers in 2016. They're scheduled to be there until Thursday, according to a release sent by the press secretary's office.

Myself and Kim Poulter (from First Air) at the AME

Roundup in Vancouver promoting mineral exploration in the Northwest Territories#nwtpoli pic.twitter.com/23pcv4AaK8 — @CochraneYK

The extent of the government's presence in Vancouver has some regular MLAs accusing the government of hypocrisy and excess.

Where is Cabinet? All gone to Vancouver for the Roundup mining conference. So much for economic diversification and fiscal restraint. — @kevinframelake

"I took the mini of health & social services @GlenAbernethy 2 mineral exploration roundup because..." Fill in the blank @nwtpremier #nwtpoli — @juliegreenMLA

While not responding directly to Green, Abernethy tweeted Tuesday about a survey, commissioned last year by the N.W.T. and Nunavut Chamber of Mines, in which 86 per cent of respondents said they believed a strong mining sector is vital to the long-term health of the NWT economy.

The March 2016 poll surveyed 510 adults living in the N.W.T. — about 1.2 per cent of the territory's population. (The N.W.T. Bureau of Statistics recorded the territory's population in April 2016 as 44,340.)

overall this survey, by Abacus Data, shows that roughly 80% of respondents have positive feelings about mineral exploration in the NWT — @GlenAbernethy

No minister was available for comment Tuesday, but Andrew Livingstone, a senior cabinet communications advisor, said the government sent 24 officials to the trade show, in addition to the entire cabinet and Yellowknife North MLA Cory Vanthuyne, who chairs the standing committee on economic development and environment.

"Cabinet's full attendance is to show support for an industry that makes up 20 per cent of our economy," said Livingstone.

Schumann speaks to other delegates on the trade show floor. (submitted by GNWT)

"While we work on diversifying the economy — something the GNWT understands is important to ensure economic stability in the future — it is also important we continue to show support for an industry that provides hundreds of jobs and economic opportunities across the NWT."

Livingstone could not give an estimate for how much it cost to fly ministers and Vanthuyne and house them in hotels.

But the combined cost of travel fees, meals and accommodations for Abernethy, Premier Bob McLeod and minister Robert C. McLeod to attend Roundup in 2016 was at least $5,566.03, according to a ministerial travel report for the period.