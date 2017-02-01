The N.W.T. government says it will fully fund the expansion of the territory's junior kindergarten, in a swift reversal of its position only two months ago.
Robert C. McLeod, the minister of Finance, confirmed Wednesday that the government will provide the full $5.1-million budget to expand the program to all communities in the territory.
"We realized this was an investment we had to make," said McLeod.
New JK funding of $2.7 million announced
In early December, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment asked school boards across the territory to reallocate approximately $3 million from their budgets to help fund the initiative.
School boards have balked at that demand, saying they would have to cut teacher positions and other programs.
McLeod said that after hearing from regular MLAs as well as people during recent trips to communities, it became clear that junior kindergarten funding was a major issue of concern.
The new money, $2.7 million, is not currently earmarked for school boards for this fall, but McLeod said if school boards request the funding now, the government will provide it in time for the fall.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.