The N.W.T. government says it will fully fund the expansion of the territory's junior kindergarten, in a swift reversal of its position only two months ago.

Robert C. McLeod, the minister of Finance, confirmed Wednesday that the government will provide the full $5.1-million budget to expand the program to all communities in the territory.

"We realized this was an investment we had to make," said McLeod.

New JK funding of $2.7 million announced

In early December, the Department of Education, Culture and Employment asked school boards across the territory to reallocate approximately $3 million from their budgets to help fund the initiative.

School boards have balked at that demand, saying they would have to cut teacher positions and other programs.

McLeod said that after hearing from regular MLAs as well as people during recent trips to communities, it became clear that junior kindergarten funding was a major issue of concern.

The new money, $2.7 million, is not currently earmarked for school boards for this fall, but McLeod said if school boards request the funding now, the government will provide it in time for the fall.