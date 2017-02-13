For almost 10 years, Yellowknife resident Tanya Doherty has had a court order requiring her ex-husband to contribute $1,850 a month of child support.

Doherty's ex, Adrien Saulis, has never paid more than half that amount. Doherty only recently found out that's because the province he lives in doesn't require him to.

Late last year, when Doherty finally asked the Northwest Territories government how much Saulis owes her in back child support, she was shocked to find out he's more than $120,000 in arrears.

"I put my faith into the system that someone is going to take care of it. I feel that nobody has," Doherty said.

Doherty says she's been struggling to makes ends meet living in Yellowknife and only receiving about $850 a month in child support.

"This has been an insane struggle for a long time. I was sick for awhile. I had to take quite a bit of time off work so I had to use up my life savings," Doherty told CBC.

"Since then it has been a massive struggle. My kids and I make do with what we can and friends help a lot but it's very hard."

Inter-province agreements

Saulis and Doherty have two teenage boys together. Shortly after breaking up in 2007, Saulis moved to British Columbia where he now lives and works.

In 2008, a N.W.T. Supreme Court judge ordered Saulis to pay $1,850 a month in child support for the two boys. He didn't show up to court on the day the decision was made. Saulis says he was never told about the court date.

Doherty with her son Corey. (CBC News )

Because he didn't show, the court looked at his previous employment records and determined he was making $75,000 a year. The amount of child support he was ordered to pay was based on that amount.

Maintenance enforcement in the Northwest Territories has agreements with every other province and territory in Canada. If the parent without custody lives outside of the territory, the province or territory they live in will collect child support and send it to the Northwest Territories. Maintenance enforcement in the N.W.T. then gives that money to the parent who has custody of the children.

When Saulis started working in British Columbia in 2009, maintenance enforcement in that province lowered the amount of monthly child support Saulis had to pay because he was making less than half what he had been making in the N.W.T.

But the problem, for Saulis, is that maintenance enforcement in the N.W.T. continues to expect him to pay the $1,850 the court has ordered him to pay. It doesn't recognize B.C.'s decision to charge Saulis less.

Mom never told of B.C. decision

"When [British Columbia's Maintenance Enforcement program] notified us of the decision, we were disappointed that this operational decision had been taken, as we still expect payment of the full court-ordered obligation…" an N.W.T. maintenance enforcement officer recently wrote Doherty in an email.

"We explained the situation to [British Columbia's Maintenance Enforcement program] and asked them to reconsider. They did review your file, but informed us that they would continue to enforce the lower amount."

The N.W.T.'s Department of Justice won't comment on Doherty but encourages her to seek legal advice. (Pat Kane/CBC)

Doherty says the territorial government never told her about this situation until last week.

"I couldn't believe it when I read the email. Why wouldn't they have told me?"

According to the N.W.T. Department of Justice, Saulis now owes more than $120,000 in child support arrears and that amount keeps increasing by about $1,000 as month.

Arrears cause repercussions for Dad

But to Saulis, those arrears are "bogus" because he's paying what he's asked to pay by maintenance enforcement in British Columbia.

In the meantime his arrears in the Northwest Territories are so high his passport has been denied and he's been reported to the credit bureau.

"I'm struggling," Saulis told CBC News.

"This affects my travel, my work, my credit rating."

Saulis says he has called the N.W.T. maintenance enforcement office repeatedly and asked them to review his file and to change the amount they expect him to pay.

"They said they would but I've never heard back," he said.

The Northwest Territories Department of Justice says if Saulis wants to lower the amount of child support the territory expects him to pay, he has to go to court.

"N.W.T. MEP cannot change the terms of any court order or reduce/increase either the ongoing support or amount of arrears owed. Only the court can change the terms of an order," spokesperson Marie-Eve Duperre told CBC in an email.

Saulis says he can't afford to go court.

'Something somewhere is not quite right'

Doherty says she doesn't expect to ever see any of the $120,000 that Saulis owes in arrears.

But she says she does hope to see changes in the way maintenance enforcement officers communicate with their clients.

"Something somewhere is not quite right," she said.

"I can't quite put my finger on what that is. But somewhere something is falling short of making things happen."

The Northwest Territories Department of Justice said it can't comment on Doherty and Saulis' case for privacy reasons however it recommends the two seek legal advice.