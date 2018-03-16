Where the streets have no name, MLAs say updated community maps critical to 911 implementation

The N.W.T. government says it will roll out its official 911 implementation plan in the coming weeks, as the service remains on track to go live next summer.

But MLAs still have a number of questions about logistics, including how to mitigate confusion over communities without street names or house numbers.

They fielded their concerns Thursday during a committee meeting at the Legislative Assembly, where they asked the minister of Municipal and Community Affairs whether the government plans to update maps for the territory's 33 communities.

"[In] some of the smaller communities across the territory … the zoning or the mapping hasn't been updated for a long time," said Nunakput MLA Herb Nakimayak.

Nunakput MLA Herb Nakimayak said some community maps haven't been updated for a while. (CBC)

Nakimayak and a number of his colleagues agreed changing those maps is key in implementing 911 effectively.

And the minister thinks so too.

"Even if we weren't doing 911, this is something that communities need to be doing," said Caroline Cochrane, adding some communities are growing.

"It's no longer okay to say 'the blue house behind John's house.'"

However, one MLA thinks communities aren't the only ones who should bear the responsibility of adapting.

Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson said emergency dispatchers responding to calls should have some understanding of local place names, like the ones used in his hometown.

Hay River North MLA R.J. Simpson said education will be important in implementing 911, as emergency dispatchers may not be familiar with colloquial names for locations in small communities. (CBC)

"Brown town, or 553, or the caboose," said Simpson. "These are names that everyone in Hay River knows."

But a dispatcher in Yellowknife may not, he said.

"So, in addition to needing to educate people in the community, there's also going to need to be some sort of education for the people who are responding to this," he said.

How exactly changes to community maps would be made and paid for is another question.

Cochrane said the territorial government hasn't allotted any funding for the work.

Instead, communities could pay for the changes themselves, she said, by using their capital planning funds.

"It's an issue that's broader than 911," Cochrane said. "The community mapping should be a priority."