Spongebob Sealskin Pants? Twitter runs wild as #NunavutTVshows hashtag takes off

The weather might have been great for playing outside this weekend in Nunavut, but online, Nunavummiut were dreaming up TV shows they'd like to curl up with.

Twitter hashtag brainstorms new shows for a Nunavut audience

Sara Frizzell · CBC News ·
The #NunavutTVshows hashtag took off on Twitter earlier this week, giving many Nunavvumiut a chance to rework popular programs in their territory's image. (Twitter)
Using the hashtag #NunavutTVshows, people took existing TV show titles and gave them a distinctly Nunavut twist:

Most were pure fun, but some parody tweets took the chance to point out the social realities of living in the territory:

There's no word yet on whether any of the shows will be picked up for a pilot, but if they do, here's hoping they'll be showcased on the next train to Iqaluit.

Have a great idea for a Nunavut TV show? Let us know in the comments or tweet us @cbcnorth.

