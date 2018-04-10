Spongebob Sealskin Pants? Twitter runs wild as #NunavutTVshows hashtag takes off

The weather might have been great for playing outside this weekend in Nunavut, but online, Nunavummiut were dreaming up TV shows they'd like to curl up with.

Using the hashtag #NunavutTVshows, people took existing TV show titles and gave them a distinctly Nunavut twist:

Sponge Bob Sealskin Pants <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a> —@ShebearMasson

No Tree Hill <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a> —@geckospots

Everybody Loves Raymond Ningeocheak <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a> —@Nuliayuk

Most were pure fun, but some parody tweets took the chance to point out the social realities of living in the territory:

$#*! My DM Says <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a> —@Nuliayuk

The Price is NOT Right <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a> —@khumbu2015

There's no word yet on whether any of the shows will be picked up for a pilot, but if they do, here's hoping they'll be showcased on the next train to Iqaluit.

Have a great idea for a Nunavut TV show? Let us know in the comments or tweet us @cbcnorth.