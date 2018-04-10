Spongebob Sealskin Pants? Twitter runs wild as #NunavutTVshows hashtag takes off
Twitter hashtag brainstorms new shows for a Nunavut audience
The weather might have been great for playing outside this weekend in Nunavut, but online, Nunavummiut were dreaming up TV shows they'd like to curl up with.
Using the hashtag #NunavutTVshows, people took existing TV show titles and gave them a distinctly Nunavut twist:
Sponge Bob Sealskin Pants <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a>—@ShebearMasson
No Tree Hill <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a>—@geckospots
Everybody Loves Raymond Ningeocheak <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a>—@Nuliayuk
Out [on the] land..er. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a>—@khumbu2015
Most were pure fun, but some parody tweets took the chance to point out the social realities of living in the territory:
$#*! My DM Says <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a>—@Nuliayuk
The Price is NOT Right <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a>—@khumbu2015
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NunavutTVShows?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NunavutTVShows</a> Doctor Who?—@Teirersias
There's no word yet on whether any of the shows will be picked up for a pilot, but if they do, here's hoping they'll be showcased on the next train to Iqaluit.
- Trains to Iqaluit? Northerners poke fun at gov't Twitter account after gaffe
- Yukon does U-turn on vitamin D ads that had social media howling
Have a great idea for a Nunavut TV show? Let us know in the comments or tweet us @cbcnorth.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.