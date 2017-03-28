Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. is relaunching the Nunavut Harvesters Support Program this week after a three-year hiatus.

The program is aimed at preserving harvesting culture and alleviating poverty by offering financial help to Inuit for harvesting equipment.

James Eetoolook, vice-president of NTI, said $1.2 million to $2 million a year has been set aside for the Community Hunt Program and the Harvesting Equipment Program, which will re-start April 1. The Harvesting Equipment Program is made up of the small harvesting equipment program, the safety equipment program and the disaster relief program.

The program was suspended in April 2014 for a review. At the time, Eetoolook said NTI hoped to complete the review by that October.

Three years later, Eetoolook says "it took time" to consult with hunters and come up with a better program.

"More people were involved in it, so it's got to be a better program than the previous one," he said.

He said one of the changes to the program is it now allows more than one application per household.

"We know the housing crisis in Nunavut is ongoing, so ... we have removed the previous restrictions," he said.

Applications and information will be available Saturday on NTI's website, and from Hunters and Trappers Organizations and Community Liaison Officers.

All beneficiaries of the Nunavut Agreement are eligible to apply.