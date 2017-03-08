SPOT device use dropped and rescues due to vehicle breakdowns increased in 2015 in Nunavut, according to search and rescue statistics from Nunavut Emergency Management.

There were 251 search-and-rescue operations conducted in 2015, according to Nunavut Emergency Management's 2015-2016 annual report tabled in the Nunavut Legislature Feb. 22, up from 217 in 2014.

Nunavut's director of protection services Ed Zebedee says residents heading out on the land should be prepared for at least 72 hours, no matter what they have planned, and part of that preparation should involve picking up a SPOT device.

The new generation of SPOT device pictured beside an older model. (Vincent Robinet/CBC)

"It is clear that the increase in the numbers is a result of lack of preparedness. Few calls are for lost persons; most calls are the result of persons who have broken down or run out of fuel," the report said.

Eighty per cent of all the searches were mechanical or fuel related — a 30 per cent jump from the previous year.

That increase is partially explained by the fact that more people are travelling farther and more often to hunt and visit neighbouring communities.

But Zebedee says climate change is also partly to blame.

"We don't have the snow that we used to have, so people are damaging their equipment more and it's really affecting the ice conditions."

Volunteer burnout

Some communities saw upward of 20 searches over the course of 2015, causing volunteer turnout to drop.

"That's a couple searches, two or three searches every month and they can take up a lot of time," Zebedee said, noting that the territory's small population means a limited pool from which to draw volunteers.

Volunteers with search and rescue are also often volunteers with the fire department or recreation organizations in town, he said. And when fatigue sets in, it's a complicated process to get backup from the Canadian Armed Forces.

SPOT use drops

One third of the 251 search-and-rescue operations in 2015 had help from SPOT-device signals.

In 2015, 33 per cent searches involved use of a SPOT device, a drop from 41 per cent in 2014.

Iridium GO devices connect cellphones to a satellite network that works in remote locations. (Vincent Robinet/CBC)

Zebedee says high-profile searches usually cause a spike in usage, but numbers taper off soon afterwards, despite awareness campaigns to inform territorial residents that devices are available for free to anyone heading out on the land.

It's up to each community where they are stored, but SPOT devices can usually be picked up at the local hunters and trappers association or hamlet office and each community has some.

The report shows $75,000 was spent on annual activation fees to keep the devices capable of transmitting during the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

Device upgrades coming

The division of Community and Government Services is also replacing older SPOT devices with newer models when the older devices fail.

The newer models are smaller and have a cover over the SOS button, so users don't accidentally activate their device — and a search — by tucking it in their pocket.

In addition, in Baker Lake the division is testing Iridium devices that would allow users to send text messages or short emails updating family on their location or reaching out for help.

If the cold weather testing goes well, kits with solar-panel charging will be rolled out to communities.