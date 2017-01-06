Nunavut RCMP responded to 568 calls for service over the holidays, including 59 assault complaints, according to a news release.

Also among the calls for service between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2 were 225 mischief/causing a disturbance complaints, 23 Liquor Act complaints and nine impaired driver complaints.

RCMP held 56 vehicle checkstops across the territory, checking more than 1,000 vehicles. Police say the focus was on education and prevention rather than enforcement and the number of impaired driver complaints was the same as last year.

Of the 568 calls for service in the territory, 225 were in Iqaluit.

Last year RCMP received 555 calls for service around the same timeframe.