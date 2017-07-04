Nunavut RCMP have arrested a 25-year-old man after a woman was killed near Pond Inlet on Monday evening.

RCMP say in a news release that the 51-year-old woman was killed about 10 kilometres outside of the community.

Charges are expected to be laid on Tuesday.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing, along with the help of the coroner's office.

A 43-year-old woman was also struck and killed by a car in Pond Inlet over the long weekend. A 20-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving causing death.

The community, located on the northern tip of Baffin Island, has a population of about 1,300.