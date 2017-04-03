RCMP located and arrested a prisoner who escaped police custody over the weekend in Cape Dorset, Nunavut.

​RCMP alerted the public on Sunday that Nuyalia Tunnillie had escaped from the police detachment early that morning, and was considered violent. The 29-year-old had allegedly assaulted and threatened a guard on duty at the station before fleeing.

In a news release issued Monday, RCMP said extra resources from Iqaluit were sent to Cape Dorset to assist with the search for Tunnillie.

At about 11 p.m. they received information that he was at a home in the community.

"RCMP members immediately attended the residence and located Tunnillie, who was arrested without incident," the statement said.

Tunnillie was initially arrested for a prior assault. Now he's also charged with assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, unlawful confinement, and escaping lawful custody.

He's expected to have a bail hearing within the next 24 hours.