Nunavut Premier Paul Quassa to find out his fate Thursday as MLAs try to oust him

Nunavut's Premier Paul Quassa should find out Thursday if he'll hang on to the territory's top leadership job, after a non-confidence motion was announced earlier this week.

This is the first time a premier in Nunavut has faced a non-confidence vote.

Notice of the non-confidence motion was given by the chair of the regular members caucus, John Main — a rookie MLA representing the communities of Arviat and Whale Cove.

Main said he wasn't doing this on his own, but as chair of the caucus — though he hasn't said why he, or other MLAs, are doing it.

"It's a non-confidence motion and I think that should speak for itself," he told CBC Tuesday.

Quassa was selected to lead the territory in November, after the most recent election.

In Nunavut's consensus-style government 22 people are elected to the Legislative Assembly. There are no political parties.

Shortly after an election, MLAs take part in a leadership forum where they select the premier, Speaker, and cabinet members in a secret ballot.

This government has seven cabinet ministers plus Quassa, meaning there are 13 regular members, who serve as a form of opposition to the cabinet.

The Speaker — in this government, Joe Enook — rounds out the 22-member assembly and could break a tie, if the vote to oust Quassa comes down to that.

Memes pop up in support of Quassa

Before an MLA can introduce a motion to the Legislative Assembly, they must give 48 hours notice of their intention, which is what Main did Tuesday. On Thursday, the non-confidence motion will be introduced and debated.

In the meantime, MLAs staying mum on their reasons for the motion is confusing and upsetting many members of the public.

Memes supporting Quassa's decisions and a Facebook group called "I stand with Paul Quassa" have been circulating online.

Jack Anawak — who formerly represented Nunavut as a federal MP and is the only member of the Nunavut's cabinet to be removed by a non-confidence vote — was surprised by this motion.

Anawak says he supports Quassa's intentions to put Inuit in high-level positions in the government and prioritize Inuktitut language learning.

"This the the first time our hopes have been realized in terms of the Inuktitut language, [Inuit] culture, more high-level staff Inuit being hired. So our dreams [are] being realized finally ... [It's] why we wanted Nunavut in the first place."

Jack Anawak is the only person in Nunavut's history to be removed from cabinet via a non-confidence motion. (Jordan Konek/CBC)

Spending, decisions questioned

MLA Main questioned Quassa about spending decisions regarding the Northern Lights conference back in March, and on Monday — the day before Main gave notice of the motion — regular members asked cabinet ministers about whether they had a choice to attend the four-day conference with a $572,000 price tag.

Quassa has also faced questions about deciding to pull out of the Grays Bay Road and Port project.

MLA Tony Akoak, representing the community of Gjoa Haven in the Kitikmeot, will second the non-confidence motion when it is officially introduced Thursday.

Ousting Quassa will be a public vote

Premiers and cabinet ministers all face a review by the assembly halfway through a mandate at the two-year mark. They usually survive this mid-term review.

Quassa facing this review only seven months into forming a government is facing it earlier than any other premier in Nunavut's 19 years of existence.

Another difference is that, as this is a motion, just like any other, the vote to remove Quassa will be public, with MLAs having to stand to say whether they support the motion.

If a majority of MLAs vote to support the motion, then Quassa will become a regular MLA and a new leadership forum will be held almost immediately.

Since the Legislative Assembly is currently sitting they would not be allowed to break until after a new premier is selected.

Deputy Premier Joe Savikataaq would temporarily assume the duties of premier, but not become premier.