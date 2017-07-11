In a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last fall, Nunavut Premier Peter Taptuna accused Parks Canada of stealing artifacts from Sir John Franklin's lost ship HMS Erebus, saying they belonged to the Nunavut government and the Inuit Heritage Trust.

The wreck of HMS Erebus was discovered in September 2014, after years of searching. It is one of Sir John Franklin's ships from his 1845 expedition to find a route from the Atlantic Ocean to Asia through the Northwest Passage. HMS Erebus and HMS Terror became trapped in ice, and were later abandoned near Victoria Strait.

Taptuna's letter, first obtained by the Ottawa Citizen, comes to light just before the first exhibit of artifacts from HMS Erebus opens at the National Maritime Museum in Greenwich, England. When Death in the Ice: The Shocking Story of Franklin's Final Expedition opens Friday, it will display up to 28 objects collected from HMS Erebus after its discovery, including the most well-known artifact, the ship's bell.

The ship's bell from the Franklin Expedition shipwreck HMS Erebus sits in pure water in Ottawa in November 2014 after being recovered. It is one of the artifacts Nunavut's premier claims was taken from HMS Erebus without permission. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

In the September 26 letter, Taptuna wrote that those artifacts were taken by Parks Canada, even though they belong to the Nunavut government and Inuit Heritage Trust.

"The wrecks are in Nunavut and the GN has regulatory authority over them," writes Taptuna, arguing that the "waters between the islands in the Nunavut archipelago constitute internal water [of Nunavut]."

According to the Nunavut Agreement, the territorial government and Inuit Heritage Trust "jointly own all archaeological specimens that are found within the Nunavut Settlement Area (including marine areas), except specimens found on private property, or within areas administered by Parks Canada."

In an email to CBC, Parks Canada said that the agency "did not remove any artifacts from the wreck of HMS Erebus without permission."

"As the lead organization for the search efforts in 2014, Parks Canada obtained the necessary archaeological permits from the Government of Nunavut that allowed for the removal of artifacts should either wreck be discovered," the email reads.

"The bell's retrieval was done based on the archaeological permit provided to Parks Canada and the Government of Nunavut was consulted prior to the bell's excavation."

'Haphazard' search for Terror

Taptuna's letter to Trudeau about permission and regulations for artifacts from HMS Erebus could be related to the discovery of HMS Terror, Franklin's second lost ship, last fall.

That finding uncovered a strained relationship between Parks Canada and the Arctic Research Foundation around a communication plan and permits.

The letter is dated September 26, 2016, the same day HMS Terror's discovery was confirmed.

In the letter, Taptuna mentions the uncovering of HMS Terror "seems to have been outside the area subject to the permit."

"The finding of the HMS Terror to have been haphazard and not within the scope of the permits granted or the agreed to search parameters."