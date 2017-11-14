Nunavut MLAs will select the territory's next premier on Nov. 17.

The Nunavut Legislative Assembly's caucus officially released the date and format of the leadership forum Tuesday. The speaker, premier and executive council are elected by secret ballot during a day long event in the legislative assembly chamber.

The speaker will be selected first and as speaker-elect, will oversee the proceedings. Then, the Premier will be elected.

According to a news release from the legislative assembly, "each nominated candidate will be permitted to deliver a formal speech. MLAs not standing for the position of Premier will be permitted to ask questions of candidates. Detailed procedures concerning the selection process will be issued at the beginning of the Forum's proceedings."

The cabinet for the next assembly will stay the same size as the previous government, with seven ministers plus the premier. The ministers will be selected on Friday, but what portfolios they will handle will be unknown. The Premier assigns the portfolios in the days following the leadership forum.

Even though the Speaker, Premier and cabinet will be selected by the end of the leadership forum on Friday, the selections are not official.

"Formal motions to confirm the appointments of the Speaker, Premier and cabinet will be made on the first sitting day of the fifth Legislative Assembly," according to the news release.

The first sitting will take place on Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Members of the fifth legislative assembly will be sworn in on Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. ET in the chamber.

The leadership forum starts at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 17.