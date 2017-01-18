The Government of Nunavut's health department is getting prepared for possible fentanyl overdoses in the territory.

"As we can see in other provinces and territories in Canada there is a crisis going on, so we cannot be naive about that, we have to assume at some point to some degree it will come in," said Donna Mulvey, the territorial director of pharmacy.

100 naloxone kits will be delivered to all the health centres in Nunavut by the middle of February.

The kits can be accessed without a prescription by anyone who is worried about an overdose. They come with a brief training session on how to draw up and inject the medication.

"So if we distribute the naloxone kits then if we have issues, we can support Nunavummiut. We have the antidote that they need," Mulvey said.

Naloxone is an antidote to opioids such as fentanyl. It reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. While naloxone doesn't cure an addiction, Mulvey said, "at least this can save their lives in the interim and give them the opportunity to seek care and then seek treatment."

She said even when naloxone is used, people need to go to a health centre for professional medical care.

Mulvey said naloxone is a very safe medication.

"Even if you use it incorrectly, you may not get the treatment that you need but you're not going to harm yourself."

The naloxone program in Nunavut was based on what is being used in B.C. and Ontario, Mulvey said.