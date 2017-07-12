The "mastermind" behind five armed robberies that created "anxiety and real fears" in Iqaluit was sentenced to five years in jail Tuesday in the Nunavut Court of Justice. The judge who sentenced him is hopeful it's not too late for rehabilitation for a man who "has suffered enough at the hands of the correctional system."

Last August, Michael Cooper-Flaherty pleaded guilty to the string of crimes that took place from November 2014 to April 2015. They targeted convenience stores around Iqaluit, including the Plaza Quickstop. Another happened outside the Royal Bank when a gas station night manager was on his way to make a deposit.

'Mastermind' behind string of Iqaluit robberies facing minimum of 4 years in prison

Findd the full judgment at the bottom of this story

Cooper-Flaherty admitted to organizing the robberies, providing the knife and rifle used in the hold-ups and bullying 15- and 16-year-olds into committing the crimes. He was just 18 years old at the time.

Justice Paul Bychok said, "These robberies had a profoundly unsettling effect. The prosecutor was right to say many Iqalummiut felt 'big city crime' was hitting our community."

Bychok sentenced Cooper-Flaherty to five years in jail. But with credit for time served in custody while his case went through the court, Cooper-Flaherty has under two years left.

Bychok said "the mentally ill young man has suffered enough at the hands of the correctional system."

'Deplorable conditions,' 107 days of lockdown

Cooper-Flaherty suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and other mental health issues.

He spent almost two and a half years in pre-trial custody in three different institutions — two were in Ontario.

"This very troubled young Inuk was shuffled between BCC (Baffin Correctional Centre), the Central East Correctional Centre (CECC) in Lindsay and the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre (OCDC)," said Bychok.

"I take judicial notice that OCDC is notorious throughout the Canadian criminal justice system for its deplorable physical conditions," he said.

Cooper-Flaherty spent considerable time — almost half a year — in the Ontario institutions confined to his cell.

At CECC, he spent 107 of his 327 days in lockdown. At OCDC, it was 51 out of 120 days. Cooper-Flaherty's defence lawyer says BCC authorities ignored his request for their lockdown numbers.

No rehabilitation in 'shameful' conditions

Cooper-Flaherty had other challenges while on remand. He attempted suicide twice and had limited access to mental health services although he asked for more psychiatric help.

"This case is yet another shameful example of how we fail to offer meaningful help to those of our fellow citizens who are most in need," said Bychok.

Bychok said he can not tell correctional authorities to let Cooper-Flaherty serve his sentence in Nunavut, but he believes Cooper-Flaherty should serve his sentence at the Rankin Inlet Health Centre and on the land in Nunavut.

"Every effort should be made to get you the counselling and mental health treatment you require," said Bychok.

At times, Bychok's judgment reads like more like a lament than a legal ruling.

"Anyone who doubts the territory is in crisis should travel with this court. The needs are immediate. The pain and suffering is real. But, the sad reality is very few, if any, offenders are rehabilitated the way things are now."

CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content