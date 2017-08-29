A 28-year-old man originally from Cape Dorset, Nunavut is in a medically induced coma in an Ottawa hospital after a violent attack in the city last week.

Solomon Simeonie has been hospitalized since Thursday, and was put into a medically induced coma this week to help his recovery from a skull fracture. He's expected to remain in the coma for the next two or three days.

Police say Simeonie was attacked early Thursday morning near a popular hangout close to the Rideau Centre shopping mall, under the Mackenzie King bridge.

"It involved a dispute between people that were sleeping underneath the bridge," said Const. Marc Soucy, media relations officer for the Ottawa Police Service.

"These people would be, I guess, for lack of a better term, considered homeless. As a result, we did find a victim at the scene who was transported to a local hospital with head injuries."

Soucy said a 32-year-old Ottawa man has been arrested and charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault, and has had his first court appearance.

Simeonie's sister and mother live in Ottawa as well.

Meekai Simeonie, Solomon's sister, told the CBC the accused is known to both Solomon and the family. She said both her and and their mother are anxious for his recovery.