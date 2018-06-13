Igloolik man facing charges after youth were approached for sexual services

A 29-year-old Igloolik, Nunavut, man is facing several charges after he reportedly requested sexual services from two youth.

RCMP say the man approached two young people who were walking through downtown Iqaluit in the early morning hours of June 12.

He requested sexual services from the youth for payment, according to police.

Sean Qaunaq has been charged with two counts of communicating with a person under the age of 18 for the purpose of obtaining sexual services, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and one count of breach of undertaking.

He is in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 14.