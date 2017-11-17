The next premier of Nunavut will be selected on Friday, as well as the speaker of the Nunavut Legislative Assembly and the executive council. All will be elected by secret ballot during the day long leadership forum.

The cabinet for the next assembly will stay the same size as the previous government, with seven ministers plus the premier. The ministers will be selected on Friday, but what portfolios they will handle will be unknown. The premier assigns the portfolios in the days following the leadership forum.

The leadership forum starts at 10 a.m. ET on Nov. 17.

