Nunavut is still seeking a new languages commissioner, more than six months after the previous commissioner resigned.

The position has been posted twice but has not been filled. Now it's being advertised for a third time.

John Quirke, legislative assembly clerk and secretary to the management and service board, says that's because they've had "not too many" applicants.

"This would be the first time in advertising for an independent officer of the House that we've had to go out more than once," he said.

The previous languages commissioner, Sandra Inutiq, was appointed in 2013 and had one year left on her term when she resigned in June 2016, citing health reasons.

She later said that as languages commissioner she had a tense working relationship with the territorial government and said there was an atmosphere "based on ego and control and fear."

Nunavut then advertised for a new languages commissioner in June 2016, with a closing date in August. The job was posted a second time in September, with a closing date in October.

The still vacant position has now been posted for a third time, with a closing date of March 24.

The job requires fluency in the Inuit language and English or French, experience as a senior manager, knowledge of administrative law, and the ability to oversee fair and impartial investigations.

"If there are individuals out there, in Nunavut for example, who feel they are interested and qualified to be the language commissioner, we would certainly welcome your application," said Quirke.

He said they expect to ​interview potential candidates in April.