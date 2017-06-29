Federal Minister of Justice Jody Wilson-Raybould has announced the members of Nunavut's new judicial advisory committee, which will work to help address the territory's shortage of judges.

​The committee, which was announced in November of 2016, consists of representatives from Nunavut's Senior Judge, the Law Society of Nunavut and the Canadian Bar Association, and three members of the public nominated by Wilson-Raybould.

The committee will provide non-binding, merit-based recommendations to Wilson-Raybould on federal judicial appointments. Nunavut currently has two vacant judge positions, one of which has been vacant for two years.

The appointees to the committee are: