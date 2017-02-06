A Nunavut judge slashed the sentence of a repeat drunk-driver on Friday after police officers forced their way into his home and assaulted him the night he was arrested.

Justice Paul Bychok took five months off of Tommy Holland's sentence for two separate drunk driving incidents over the span of two-and-a-half-weeks in January 2016.

The second incident on Jan. 17 left a seven-year-old boy with severe injuries after Holland struck a parked Jeep while driving drunk in an all-terrain vehicle in Iqaluit's Legoland neighbourhood.

Holland would hit the Jeep twice in the span of minutes, the second strike injuring the boy who ended up in hospital with six stitches to his head and bruising over his body.

Later that night two police officers entered Holland's home without a warrant, then assaulted him, says Bychok.

"Assault is a crime. Why did this happen?" Bychok asked. "This incident happened because the police lost their cool and acted in the heat of the moment."

Two police officers spent hours outside of Holland's home on Jan. 17 waiting to arrest him should he leave the residence.

At one point Holland taunted the officers from a window.

Officers are required to obtain a warrant to enter someone's home but Bychok explained there are two exceptions: if someone`s safety inside the home is in peril or if police witness a crime and are in hot pursuit of a suspect.

"The only hot pursuit was the pursuit by a constable who was hot under the collar and by his supervisor who claims she did not understand the law," Bychok said.

When Holland stepped outside to let his dog out and smoke a cigarette, one of the officers informed him he was under arrest.

Holland cursed at the officer and went back inside.

The officer followed, testifying he believed he was in hot pursuit, something Bychok rejected.

'Illegal acts' used in arrest, judge says

"I can not accept that any Canadian police officer does not understand the limits on their powers to arrest," he said, noting it's a concept nothing more basic than an officer's badge and uniform.

The officer kicked open two doors to enter the home, threw Holland against a wall, put him in a headlock then used a "pain compliance technique" by twisting Holland's arm behind his back and in doing so assaulted him, Bychok ruled.

The second officer followed behind and assisted with the arrest, constituting assault, said Bychok.

"These illegal acts undermine our trust in police," he said. "It taints all police officers. This court can not turn a blind eye. These breaches must be sanctioned in a meaningful way. The question then becomes what is a fair and meaningful remedy?

"The sentence reduction must reflect the serious violation of the law," he said.

Holland had previously entered guilty pleas to impaired driving causing bodily harm and driving while prohibited.

He also had entered guilty pleas for driving impaired and breaching probation after being caught earlier in January driving erratically in Iqaluit.

Four months earlier, Holland had been convicted for driving impaired.

Holland to serve 10 months

Bychok planned on handing Holland a consecutive sentence of more than two years resulting in a federal penitentiary sentence served outside of the territory.

Instead, he reduced it under the two year penitentiary threshold to 645 days.

Bychok then knocked off another 150 days – or five months – because of the charter breach by police.

Holland revived 96 days off his sentence in a pre-sentence custody credit and another 90 days in part because of his guilty plea, leaving him little more than 10 months left to serve.

Bychok also ordered a four year driving ban, 18 months probation and 60 hours of community service for Holland.

"Mr. Holland's case is about repeated drunk driving. It is about the terrible decisions people can make when they're drunk.

"It is about what happens when drunk people drive," Bychok said. "Nunavut is in crisis. Alcohol abuse is tearing apart our society."