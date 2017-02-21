After half a year of intense competition with nearly 4,000 applicants, Jesse Koovik Eyer is on the shortlist to become Canada's next astronaut.

Born in Iqaluit, and also raised in Pond Inlet and Cape Dorset, Jesse says he dreamed of becoming an astronaut since he was a child.

Baby Jesse with the parents of Koovik Inutik, who Jesse was named after. (submitted by Jesse Koovik Eyer)

"Around nine years old, I made a conscious decision that I wanted to become an astronaut," says Jesse. "I was already fascinated with space."

He went on to obtain a bachelor in physics from the University of Victoria, a master's degree in aerospace engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, and a PhD in aerospace engineering from the University of Toronto. Jesse is currently a space systems engineer with Planet Labs in Germany; he's responsible for operating Earth-imaging satellites in space.

Jesse in Iqaluit when he was five years old. (submitted by Jesse Koovik Eyer)

The Canadian Space Agency has hired 12 astronauts since 1983.

A call was made last year for new applications. Since then, the 3,772 applicants have been going through a rigorous year-long, multi-tiered selection process that tests physical capabilities, health and mental aptitudes.

Applicants have to satisfy specific requirements: a degree in engineering, science or medicine; three years of professional experience; a height between four foot 11 and six foot three inches; weight between 50 and 95 kilograms; and exceptional health and 20/20 vision.

The two new recruits will join the two active Canadian astronauts at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas, this summer.

Life as a child in Nunavut

Jesse Koovik Eyer says he spent a lot of time outdoors as a young child.

The Eyer Family out on a skidoo ride in Iqaluit, spring of 1984. Jesse sits with his father on the snowmobile. (submitted by Jesse Koovik Eyer)

"I have great memories of building forts, learning survival skills from my father, going hunting with my father, hiking in the mountains. Really, really good wholesome country experiences you can only have in rural Canada."

His father David worked as a community adult educator in several communities in the North starting in 1975. He says the experience had a "strong impact" on Jesse's upbringing.

"People there at that time were very open and friendly. That's how Jesse is. He's very open and friendly. He has a heart for people of all types, and a real heart for the underdog as well," says David.

Jesse's middle name, Koovik, was given to him after a family friend who passed away. "I was named after Koovik Inutik from Pond Inlet. He was a close friend of my parents, but he died in a tragic plane crash a year before I was born," says Jesse.

One of Jesse's most vivid memories of life up North was when he was attending kindergarten in Iqaluit.

"My mother [was] leading both myself and my brother home in an absolute whiteout blizzard," recalls Jesse. "My mother tied all of us together with her scarf so we wouldn't get lost in the snow."

Jesse and Travis Eyer out on the land at Christmastime in Iqaluit, 1983. (submitted by Jesse Koovik Eyer)

The other memory was more pleasant.

"There was a huge empty spool of wire… left outside of our house," says Jesse. "There was always a snowbank on top of that in the winter, and so we would dig a snow tunnel around through that spool and have this marvelous multilevel snow fort every year."

The family left the territory in 1985 when Jesse was around seven years old.

'He would represent Canada very well'

Jesse's had his fair share of adventures outside of Canada's North — from riding the nearly 10,000-kilometre Trans-Siberian Railway across Russia into Asia to trekking across the Himalayas. He once spent six months on a 26,000-kilometre motorcycle trip with his wife from Waterloo, Ont., to Argentina.

Jesse (left), his brother Travis (center) and a friend trying to start a fire with a piece of glass in Iqaluit. (submitted by Jesse Koovik Eyer)

"I'm just so happy to have made it this far," says Jesse. In the coming weeks, he's expecting to hear from the Canadian Space Agency on whether he's made it to the next round.

One of the duties of an astronaut is to come back to Canada to work with youth at home.

"If I'm ever lucky enough to become an astronaut, that's going to be the best part of the job… inspiring the next generation."

"We think it would be amazing to have an astronaut who was born and spent his early childhood in the Eastern Arctic," says David. "I think he would represent Canada very well. I think he would represent people of Nunavut very well too."

But Jesse says that after meeting many of the candidates, he is sure of one thing.

"I can say with a great deal of certainty that the next two astronauts that Canada will get will be absolutely superb," he says. "Canada won't go wrong… and we're going to make the country proud."