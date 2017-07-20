A Nunavut inmate who violently attacked two prison guards with items on a breakfast cart pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Aaron Akulukjuk, 34, of Iqaluit was awaiting trial on other charges when he attacked correctional officers outside his cell at the Baffin Correctional Centre last December.

Akulukjuk's criminal history dates back to 2002, with a long list of convictions that include assault charges, substance and property offences, and uttering threats.

On Wednesday, the Iqaluit courtroom saw a short video of the incident.

The footage

The footage shows two guards wheeling carts down the hallway to Akulukjuk's cell.

When Akulukjuk was given his breakfast tray, he took the plastic dome covering off the plate and smashed it on top of the female guard's head.

"It stunned her," said Crown lawyer Barry McLaren.

A cell at the Baffin Correctional Centre in Iqaluit. (Office of the Correctional Investigator)

Akulukjuk was then told not to behave that way, and was offered a second tray of food.

"No vulgar terms or yelling were used [by the guards]," said McLaren.

Shortly after, Akulukjuk grabbed an insulated jug of hot tea from a cart and started swinging it.

The hot tea spilled on both guards, burning them.

Still swinging, Akulukjuk swung the jug into the male guard's face, causing his upper teeth to pierce through his bottom lip and breaking some of his teeth.

"The officers chose to try to treat Aaron with respect, and instead [one of them] gets smashed in the face, get his teeth knocked out," said McLaren.

The female guard reported headaches for several days following the incident, and the male guard had to take time off work to heal and receive treatment.

Apologizes for behaviour

The defence said Akulukjuk apologized to both guards shortly after the attack.

"He has difficulty understanding relationships and other people's behaviours," said Akulukjuk's defence lawyer, Susan Charlesworth, explaining that Akulukjuk was thrown off by the two guards' peaceful attitude.

Both attorneys called Akulukjuk's behaviour "stupid."

"They were being very decent in the circumstances to not react immediately when Aaron did the stupid thing — I think he admits that," said Charlesworth.

"He was acting like a jerk, and he did something stupid... that hurt [the guard]," said McLaren.

The Crown is asking the judge to "take the safety of the guards seriously" when deciding the penalty. They're asking for a sentence of 16 to 24 months, less a day.

Mental health resources lacking at BCC

The defence asked the judge to consider a shorter sentence of one year.

When the defence brought up Akulukjuk's 2014 psychiatric assessment, which indicated he has some mental health issues, the judge inquired whether there were resources available to treat Akulukjuk at BCC.

A representative of the correctional centre present in court indicated that it currently does not have a psychiatrist or psychologist on staff, and is having difficulty getting mental health workers to come in due to a shortage.

The judge will deliver her decision on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the Nunavut Court of Justice.