Nunavut's Department of Education says just because someone has a criminal record, it doesn't make that person ineligible for a job in a school. And when someone with a record is hired, it's after a rigorous vetting process.

The department's reassurance comes amid revelations it hired a former P.E.I. middle school vice-principal, who in 2016 pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal harassment for repeatedly texting, phoning and following a woman.

Campbell was hired this year as the principal at Nasivvik High School in Pond Inlet.

According to court documents, Gregory Campbell, 52, was sentenced to 90 days in jail for the crimes, and two years probation where he's required to notify the court or his probation officer in advance of any change of address, or change of employment.

CBC could not reach Campbell for comment and the Department of Education wouldn't comment specifically on the hiring, citing privacy issues.

Most positions within Nunavut schools require candidates to submit a criminal record check, and the Government's hiring policies have strict guidelines about conducting a risk assessment when an applicant has a conviction.

"One of the things we look at is the nature of the criminal record. We'll also look to see the history, if there's patterns or ongoing concerns, how long it's been since that conviction happened, and we'll also look at the scope and the nature of the job they're going into," said Heather Moffett, the director of corporate services with the Education Department.

Moffett said the risk assessment goes deeper in not only looking at the conviction itself, but also the circumstances and details around the conviction.

"We do require a fair bit of disclosure from the employee," she said.

Moffett also said the Department could dig even deeper in obtaining the court documents, but it's done on a case-by-case basis.

Asked if it's common for an applicant with a criminal record to be hired, Moffett said it's "infrequent, but not rare."